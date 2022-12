New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated and extended best wishes to the Indian team for the spectacular victory of T-20 World Cup visually impaired cricket. He said in his message that the united effort of the team along with brilliant innings by Shri Sunil, Ramesh and Shri Ajay Reddy made this win historic. He expressed hope that the team will always make India proud with its unique game.