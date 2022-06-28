Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan has condoled the death of Shri Pallonji Mistry

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has condoled the demise of Padma Bhushan awardee Shri Pallonji Mistry, Head of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the largest individual shareholder of Tata Group, business tycoon. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that Late Shri Pallonji Mistry will always be remembered for his great contribution in the development of the infrastructure of the nation. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has prayed to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss.

It is noteworthy that Late Shri Pallonji Mistry was awarded the Padma Bhushan in the year 2016. He died on Monday at the age of 93 at his residence in South Mumbai.