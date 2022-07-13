National

Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan greets on Guru Purnima

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Chief Minister  Shivraj Singh Chouhan has extended best wishes and greeted the people of the state on Guru Purnima. CM Shri Chouhan, in a congratulatory message issued through social media, has said that – “With the blessings and grace of your Guru, you should move forward on the path of continuous progress and lead a successful and meaningful life. May Guru’s grace always be with everyone.”

