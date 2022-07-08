Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan expresses grief over the demise of Padma Vibhushan awardee Shri Shinzo Abe

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the passing away of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shri Shinzo Abe. CM Shri Chouhan said that Late Shinzo Abe worked for positive changes at the global level. India has lost a great friend and companion. Shri Abe was awarded with the Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India last year, which is rarely given to any other head of Nation. He maintained friendship with Prime Minister Shri Modi. Two-way cooperation between India and Japan increased significantly. He visited India numerous times. The economic reforms he implemented in his country were highly applauded.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has prayed to God for peace of the departed soul. He said that the people of India are with the brothers and sisters of Japan in this hour of sorrow.