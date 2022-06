New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed deep grief over the demise of Shri Varinder Singh, former player of Indian Hockey team which won Olympic and World Cup medal. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the sports world has lost a priceless gem today.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has prayed to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this profound loss.