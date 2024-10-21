Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Shares Vision for Telangana as a USD 1 Trillion Economy at ISB Leadership Summit 2024

New and evolving leadership strategies discussed at the Summit

Hyderabad : The Indian School of Business (ISB) welcomed Sri Revanth Reddy, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, to its Hyderabad campus today where he delivered the keynote address at the ISB Leadership Summit 2024, organised by the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) class of 2025.

Focusing on the theme ‘Leadership in New India’, the Hon’ble Chief Minister Revanth Reddy underlined that, “All of you are young, intelligent, extraordinary students who are learning leadership at ISB. I learned everything about leadership from politics and life.” Sri Reddy further emphasised, “Courage and sacrifice are the two values that define great leaders. If you have courage and are willing to give sacrifice, you will succeed. Connect with people directly, and meet everyone with an equal sense of respect, love, openness and feeling of friendship. And finally, speak for a larger vision. We have an ambitious goal and vision to make Telangana a $1 trillion GDP economy. No dream is too big for New India.”

He also highlighted the role of youth in achieving this vision. “I have copied ISB to initiate my Skills University. My target is the Olympics. Hyderabad is going to build a structure for a sports academy as well as a sports university. Come and join us, support us. We will build our Hyderabad to be a role model of India as well as the world.”

Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB, welcomed the esteemed guests and set the tone for the event. He stated, “We’re talking about leadership, and we’re talking about New India. It is about trying to find and resolve disputes and allocating resources appropriately to solve the world’s problems. But also, this is a world where there are tremendous opportunities with new technologies. We want to be part of that, and we want to help in that. So while there are challenges, there are also opportunities, and which is what the theme of the summit is going to cover.”

The ISB Leadership Summit 2024 was a melting point to inspire and equip the next generation of leaders with the insights and tools needed to navigate the complexities of the 21st century. Other dignitaries who will share their thoughts at the summit include Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari (Retd.), Former Chief of Air Staff, Indian Air Force; Dr Shamika Ravi, Member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister; Mr Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & MD – Nestlé India Limited; Mr Apurva Chamaria, Head of Venture Capital & Startups, Google India.