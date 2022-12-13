National

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Dhami calls on PM Narendra Modi

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Dhami called on the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today.

The Prime Minister’s office tweeted;

“Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Shri @pushkardhami called on PM @narendramodi.”

