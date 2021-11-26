Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurate Income Tax Department’s Office Complex, the new ‘Pratyaksh Kar Bhawan’, at Lucknow

New Delhi : The Income Tax Department’s new Office Complex, the ‘Pratyaksh Kar Bhawan’, at Lucknow was inaugurated today i. e. 26.11.2021 by Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Aditya Nath and Union Finance& Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Union Minister of State Finance Pankaj Chaudhary. Finance Minister Uttar Pradesh, Suresh Kumar Khanna and Minister of Law & Justice, Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak also graced the occasion. The Secretary (Revenue), Tarun Bajaj, Chairman, CBDT, Shri J.B. Mohapatra, and Chairman, CBIC, M. Ajit Kumar were also present on the occasion.

In her keynote address, the Finance Minister thanked the people of the region and noted with satisfaction the increase in the number of taxpayers and quantum of revenue collection in the region. Sitharaman observed that the increased tax collections have contributed to the development of the region, which is visible in projects like ‘Poorvanchal Expressway’, ‘PM Awas Yojana’, ‘Har Ghar Jal Yojana’, augmented health infrastructure, etc. in the region.