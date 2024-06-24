Chief Minister of Meghalaya inspects State’s Organically Grown Pineapples in New Delhi; meets Mother Dairy’s Managing Director at Safal outlet

New Delhi : Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad K Sangma visited a Safal outlet in New Delhi, a retail chain by Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. This visit marks a significant effort to promote agriculture produce of the state.

The organically grown pineapples from Meghalaya known for their exceptional sweetness with a Brix value of 16 to 18+, are a unique specialty of Meghalaya. These delectable tropical fruits are celebrated for their distinctive flavor and vibrant golden, yellow flesh. When fully ripe, the fruit is almost fiberless and very juicy, with low acid content of 0.6-1.2%. The fruits are transported to national and international markets with great effort, including crossing rivers and the natural terrain, carried downhill to reach the markets across India. An IQF (Individual Quick Freezing) facility has been set up in Umdihar cooperative society, which has processed more than 250 MT of pineapple, with plans to process more than 600 MT this year, sourcing from multiple farmer cooperatives in both the Khasi and Garo Hills regions.

During the visit, the Hon’ble Chief Minister was felicitated by Shri Manish Bandlish, the Managing Director of Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Conrad K Sangma remarked, “Meghalaya produces a lot of pineapples and other fruits as well as their products. However, the challenge lies in effectively marketing and connecting them with the end customer. That’s why the Meghalaya government has been taking numerous initiatives over the past three years, including organizing events like the Pineapple Festival held in Delhi last year, which will be hosted again this year. Additionally, we are partnering with various food chains and organizations that have large outlets across the country to ensure proper supply chain management and logistics. At present the Safal outlet features the Meghalayan pineapple on a trial basis with an initial quantity of 250 kgs. I’ve been informed by Mr. Manish Bandlish, the Managing Director of Mother Dairy, that the response has been fantastic, and we are excited to introduce more products from our agricultural community to the rest of the country.”

Safal has introduced Meghalaya pineapples sourced from Muktidata Multipurpose Cooperative Society in Tikrikilla, West Garo Hills, for customer sensory testing at its stores. Customers have been giving positive feedback on the quality and taste of the Meghalaya pineapples.

Shri. Manish Bandlish, the Managing Director of Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd, noted “The pineapples from the hills of Meghalaya are a great addition to our range of products, we look forward to collaborating with the farmers with the support of the Government of Meghalaya for more such products ranging from fruits to spices and the many unique offerings from the state.”

The government will continue to facilitate farmers and cooperatives from other regions of Meghalaya to create a standard value chain, ensuring the fruit is regularly available to customers in Delhi. With two pineapple seasons in the state, efforts will also be made to supply winter pineapples from November to February across the country.