Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde to inaugurate the 2-day Regional Conference on “e-Governance” at Mumbai

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), in collaboration with Government of Maharashtra, is organizing a two-day Regional Conference on the theme “e-Governance” on January 23 – 24, 2023 at Mumbai. More than 500 delegates from Pan India will attend the event in hybrid mode.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde will inaugurate the 2-day event. Smt. Sujata Saunik, Addl. Chief Secretary, GAD, Government of Maharashtra and Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG will also address the Inaugural Session. During the valedictory session, Dr. Jitendra Singh, MoS (PP) along with Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra will address the gathering. Shri Amar Nath, Additional Secretary, DARPG and Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary will also address the valedictory session. A film on Innovation in Govt. of Maharashtra will be screened. e-journal MGMG on Special Campaign 2.0 (special edition) and GGW 2022 Coffee Table Book will be released during valedictory session.

During the inaugural session, the following shall be showcased:-

(i) a brief presentation on Manual of Office Procedure of Government of Maharashtra

(ii) a film on Year End Review of DARPG; and

(iii) e-journal MGMG on e-Governance initiatives will be released.

Dr. Srivatsa Krishna, Principal Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Government of Karnataka will chair the session –I on the topic “Start-up of Good Governance Panel”. In the session – I, four start-up companies will make a presentation. All IAS Officers of Government of Maharashtra will attend the session – I in hybrid mode. Dr. S. N. Tripathi, DG IIPA, will chair the Session – II on the topic, “e-Governance Awarded Initiatives”. In the post lunch sessions (Session – III), Chaired by Shri Amar Nath, Additional Secretary, DARPG and presentations will be made on ‘e-Governance Awarded Initiatives’ respectively. Shri S Chockalingam, DG, YASHADA, Pune will chair the Session – IV on the topic ‘Best practices of Government of Maharashtra’.

On Day 2, Presentations will be made on ‘Digital Institutions – Digital Secretariats in session V, chaired by Shri Swadheen Kshatriya (Retd. IAS), Indian Institute of Public Administration, Maharashtra. During session VI, chaired by Shri. Sandeep Singhal, ACT and Shri. Sanjay Vijayakumar, Co-Founder of Pupilfirst, presentations will be made on the subject, ”Start-ups in e-Governance”.

Presentations will be made on ‘e-Service Delivery in States’ in session VII, chaired by Shri Abhishek Singh, CEO, NeGD/DIC. Shri J.R.K. Rao, CEO, NISG will chair the Session – VIII on the topic, ‘NeSDA 2021 – Way Forward’. Shri S Chockalingam, DG, Yashada, Pune and Shri. Abhishek Singh, CEO, NeGD/DIC will chair the session IX on the topic ‘Data Driven Grievance’.

This Conference is an effort to create a common platform to share experiences in the formulation and implementation of best practices in administrative training, capacity building to facilitate citizen centric governance, improved public service delivery through e-Governance, transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly effective administration.