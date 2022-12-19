Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu says, his Government will not leave any stone unturned for facilitating service delivery of all kinds 24×7

New Delhi : Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Shri Pema Khandu said that his Government will not leave any stone unturned for facilitating service delivery of all kinds 24×7.

In his message to Good Governance Week 2022, the 5-day “Prashasan Gaon ki Ore campaign” to be inaugurated by Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh today at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, the Chief Minister said, this day also commemorates the birth anniversary of our visionary former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Chief Minister reiterated that his Government is committed towards the mantra of ‘Minimum Government – Maximum Governance’ and it has taken up Governance Reforms in Mission Mode to bring in both effectiveness and efficiency. These include 22 projects in the e-governance sector which will facilitate ease of living for the people.

The Chief Minister also informed that the ‘Government at your doorstep’ programme has been revamped as ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ in October 2022 to ensure saturation of Government flagship schemes for the potential beneficiaries. He said, many training programmes are being organized during this week to sensitize the Government machinery and foster good governance.

The State Portal for grievance redressal will be launched soon, which will minimize the visits of citizens to Government Offices, the Chief Minister added.

3,120 New Services identified by District Collectors across the country will be added for Online Service Delivery during the 5-day “Prashasan Gaon ki Ore campaign” to be inaugurated by Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh tomorrow at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Secretary, DARPG, Shri V.Srinivas informed that 373 Best Good Governance Practices identified for discussion in District Level Workshops on December 23, 2022. He said, 43 Success Stories in Public Grievances will also be shared during the Good Governance Week-2022, “Sushasan Saptah” from 19th to 25th December, 2022.