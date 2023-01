Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcomes Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud’s announcement that judgements will now be translated in Odia language .

CM tweets ,”On behalf of people of #Odisha, welcome Hon’ble Supreme Court Chief Justice of India Shri DY Chandrachud’s announcement that judgements will now be translated in #OdiaLanguage. It will greatly improve access to justice and make judgements comprehensible for wider citizenry.”