Bhubaneswar:Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated 3 industrial projects and performed ground-breaking of 10 projects. These projects will have employments for over 3390 persons.

These diversified projects are ranging across Food processing, Tourism, Paper/Packaging, Manufacturing, and Polymers & Plastic sectors. CM said, “Odisha is fast emerging as a major manufacturing hub in the country for sectors ranging from metal

and minerals to food processing.”