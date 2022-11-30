Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate the third edition of the ‘Make in Odisha‘ conclave at the Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the third edition of the ‘Make in Odisha‘ conclave at the Janata Maidan in the capital city of Bhubaneswar today.

Odisha Conclave 2022 will be a mega event as there will be gathering of several titans from across various industries, investors, and other delegates looking to explore Odisha’s investment potentials and maximize them.

Besides, Odisha hopes to attract investment proposals of over Rs 6 lakh crore in the conclave as it will ignite to fill the gap between raw material production in the state to the finished product i.e. farm to fashion in coming years.