Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will start the virtual campaign for the Dhamnagar by-election in Odisha’s Bhadrak district

for BJD’s candidate Abanti Das, here on Monday.

Notably, the by-election for Dhamnagar Assembly constituency in Bhadrak district is scheduled to be held on November 3 between 7am and 6 pm while the counting of votes and announcement of results will be done on November 6.