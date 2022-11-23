Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launches Anaemia Mukta Lakhya Abhiyan (AMLAN) for anaemia free Odisha today

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched Anaemia Mukta Lakhya Abhiyan (AMLAN) in state, today programme will be carried out by several departments including Health & Family Welfare, School & Mass Education, Women & Child Development, Mission Shakti and ST & SC Development Department.

CM launched the programme virtually and said that it’s our own programme for making the state free from anaemia, especially women and children and the programme will benefit about 1.37 crore people, which includes pregnant women, lactating mothers, women of reproductive age group, adolescents and children.

The major interventions are strengthening iron and folic acid supplementation, testing for haemoglobin, treatment of anaemic cases, capacity building of service providers and social behaviour change communication. While, this programme will be rolled out in 55 thousand government and government aided schools and 74 thousand Anganwadi Centres across the State, said CM .

Saying that all our endeavours is focussed on the principle of ‘Every life is precious’, he said that the State Government has prioritized for development of the health sector in our state. With intensive focus on public health schemes, Odisha has shown improvement in many health indicators like Immunisation, Infant Mortality Rate, Maternal Mortality Ratio, infant and young child feeding practices, and under-nutrition. However, anaemia remains a major public health challenge across the country, he added.

The CM urged the concerned departments and on-field service providers to work in a concerted manner for successful implementation of AMLAN for achieving Anaemia Mukta Odisha. The CM also released the Operational Guidelines for AMLAN.