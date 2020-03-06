Cuttack: On the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day on Thursday, which is also the 104th birth anniversary of legendary Biju Patnaik, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation-stone for expansion and renovation of the SCB Medical College Hospital here.

Addressing a large gathering at the lower Baliyatra ground on the occasion, Patnaik said the premier healthcare institution of the State is now being expanded and renovated into a 3000-bed hospital by an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

“My Government aims to transform this hospital into a world-class healthcare institution and develop it into an integrated hospital with all modern healthcare facilities,” the Chief Minister said in the presence of a number of Ministers, MPs and MLAs of his party.

Notably, the day marked the completion of 20 years of the BJD Government led by Patnaik.

Meanwhile, the local administration has already taken into possession nearly 25 acres of Government land in the vicinity of the SCB Hospital after removing the unauthorised structures. Besides, a number of old Government buildings in the campus have been grounded.

Patniak said all his family members have a special attachment with Cuttack city; and Bijubabu had always held the city very close to his heart as it is the place where he was born and brought up. “From here, he had plunged into freedom struggle and travelled to Peshawar by a bicycle,” he said.

The Chief Minister also visited the Barabati Stadium, where he participated in a prize-giving ceremony of a football tournament and handed over trophies to the winners.

