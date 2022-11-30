Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the third edition of the flagship Investors’ Summit ‘Make In Odisha Conclave 2022’ on 30th November in Bhubaneswar.

The event will continue till the 4th of December and will showcase Odisha’s transformation story and conducive environment for Invest In Odisha.

Welcoming the delegates on the occasion, the Odisha CM said, “Ladies and Gentlemen, Welcome to Odisha. It is my pleasure to address this FICCI National Executive Council Meeting. We are moments away from the start of the third edition of the Make in Odisha Conclave. I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank FICCI and all its members for their support towards the Make in Odisha Conclave’22.”

“We have a strong partnership with FICCI and hope we build on the success of this conclave and continue to work together in near future towards bringing in investment and prosperity to Odisha,” he said.

It’s heartening to see a vibrant women entrepreneurship initiative in FICCI FLO, especially the engagement with Mission Shakti. Through Mission Shakti, our goal is to empower the women of our state to be model entrepreneurs and leaders.

The Odisha CM urged the FICCI FLO team to work closely with the Mission Shakti Department to develop strategies for further strengthening the entrepreneurship ecosystem at the grassroots while at the same time creating opportunities for local women entrepreneurs to reach out to the global markets.

“Odisha is fast emerging as a fulcrum of trade, commerce and industrialisation in Eastern India and the Bay of Bengal region,” the Chief Minister said further requesting FICCI to promote Odisha as a destination of choice for the investor community through all its channels.

The Chief Minister also visited the exhibition at MIO 2022, a showcase of the 6 focus sectors for ‘Vision 2025: Odisha Industrial Development Plan”.

The inaugural event of MIO 2022 kicked off on a glittery note with hundreds of drones adorning the night sky in Odisha, making an enthralling drone show.