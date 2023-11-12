Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Extends Heartfelt Diwali Greetings to People of Odisha

In a gesture of festive goodwill, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of Odisha extended warm Diwali greetings to the people of the state on Sunday. Taking to his official social media handle, the Chief Minister conveyed his wishes for a joyous celebration and a prosperous future.

In a tweet posted on his X handle, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed, “Greetings to all the brothers and sisters of the state on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights. May the light of development illuminate the lives of all.”