A day after declaration of the Vikram Deb University, Jeypore, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the platinum jubilee celebration of the erstwhile Vikram Deb College on Friday.

Addressing students and public, he said, “We are committed for the development of Koraput.” The CM dedicated projects worth Rs 1,596 crore to the people of Koraput.

While the welcome address was given by KOraput MLA Raghu Ram Padal, the platinum jubilee address was delivered by the Principal of Vikram Deb College and a vote of thanks by Chandrasekhar Majhi, Chairman, DPC.

This new university will lessen the burden on the Berhampur University. Degree colleges functioning in the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Nabarangpur will come under the Vikram Deb University.

Jeypore MLA and chairman of the platinum jubilee celebration organising committee Tara Prasad Bahinipati said a university status for the Vikram Deb College was a longstanding demand of the people of this region. “We are thankful to the Chief Minister for fulfilling our demand.”

Apart from releasing a college souvenir, the CM released a special postal cover on Koraput tourism on the occasion and financial assistance for the women Self-Help Groups.