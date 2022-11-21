Chief Minister  Naveen Patnaik approves Rs 36 cr master plan for the improvement of  Loknath Temple in Puri and Allarnath Peetha in Brahmagiri

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved the proposed master plan for the improvement of Loknath Temple in Puri and Allarnath Peetha in Brahmagiri. An expenditure of Rs 28 crore has been frozen for the development of Loknath Temple and Rs 8 crore for Alarnath.

According to the master plan of Loknath temple, the inner gate, outer gate of the temple will be improved and various facilities will be arranged for the servants and devotees. Arrangements will be made for parking, modernisation, improvement of approach road etc.

Similarly, as per the master plan of the famous Alaranath Temple of Brahmagiri, the entire area will be developed and beautified into an attractive tourist area with the development and beautification of its entry and exit points, local inner roads, Arun pillar, sandalwood pond etc.