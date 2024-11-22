Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited Odisha Mandap at India International Trade Fair organized at Bharat Mandpam in New Delhi

New Delhi: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today visited Odisha Mandap at India International Trade Fair organized at Bharat Mandpam in New Delhi. ‘Odisha State Day’ was celebrated today at the fair grounds. On this occasion, cultural programs were performed by various artists of Odisha.

The Chief Minister was the chief guest at the event held at the Bharat Mandpam’s Jajayakash Rangmanch. On this occasion, the Chief Minister launched the special edition of Odisha Review, the monthly magazine of the state government and Uttar Pradesh. Officials including the Chief Minister, MLA Akash Das Naik, MLA Irashisha Acharya, Chief Resident Officer, Special Resident Officer, Director of Information and Public Relations were present in the program.