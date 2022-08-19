Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur releases the song of budding child artist

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur released the song ‘Maye Ni Meriye’ by a rising child artist of Rampur Bushahar Master Bhavik Raja at Oak Over here today. President of Sai Human Welfare and Education Society of Shimla, Subhash Sharma was also present on the occasion. The society also presented an amount of Rs. one lakh to Master Bhavik Raja through the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister while congratulating Master Bhavik Raja for his achievement assured all possible help to the budding child artist in future.