Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presides over Sanskrit Utkarsh Mahotsav at Sundernagar

New Delhi : The State Government would soon provide TGT Sanskrit teachers benefits of the post, as being given to other TGTs in the State. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced this while presiding over the Sanskrit Utkarsh Mahotsav organized under the joint aegis of Sanskrit Bharti Himachal Pradesh and Department of Language Art and Culture at Sundernagar in Mandi district today.

Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh was known as ‘Dev Bhoomi’ and it becomes the duty of this divine land to accord proper respect to ‘Dev Vani’. He said that with this concept in mind, the State Government decided to accord second language status to Sanskrit. He said that this decision of the State Government was opposed by several people, who even opposed the initiative of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign by terming it a futile exercise.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government was committed to promote Sanskrit language in a big way. He said that new Sanskrit colleges have been sanctioned at Shingla in Rampur area of Shimla district and Jagatsukh near Manali in Kullu district. He said that the State Government has also fulfilled the demand of bringing Sanskrit College Dangar under the control of the State Government.

Chief Minister said that the State Government has also decided to designate Shastri and Language teachers at TGT. He said that with this decision of the State Government, as many as 15,000 Language teachers and Shastri teachers have now been designated as TGT Hindi and TGT Sanskrit. He said that new posts of Sanskrit lecturers have been created in Sanskrit colleges along with appointments of Professors in these colleges.

He said that Sanskrit Bharti was working in Himachal Pradesh since the year 1999 for Sanskrit to be included in our public behaviour and speech. He said that Sanskrit Bharti is bringing the richness of Sanskrit language to every section of the society by organizing various types of training classes.

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur said that the State Government has decided to teach Sanskrit language from 3rd standard from next year. He said that under the able leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Sanskrit was declared as the second language of the State. He said that Sanskrit was a ‘Dev Bhasha’ and the ‘Dev Bhoomi’ was the first State in the country to give true respect to Sanskrit language.

Akhil Bhartiya Sanskrit Bharti Sangathan Mantri Dinesh Kamath said that Sanskrit was the oldest language of the world and every Indian since time immemorial has inherited Sanskrit language. He said that all spiritual rites and Puja in Indian culture are performed in Sanskrit. He said that it has been attested that one of the first written records may have been in Sanskrit and was probably the texts that make of the Rigveda, which is a collection of Hindu hymns that dates back to ancient times. He said that Sanskrit was truly the scientific language of the world and base of almost all languages of the world.

MLA Rakesh Jamwal said that Sanskrit has been accorded the status of second state language and the credit of this goes to the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. He also urged the Chief Minister for providing adequate funds for construction of buildings for the Sanskrit College in his constituency.

Prant Mantri Sanjeev and Manoj Shail welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries present on the occasion.

Chairman Sanskrit Bharti Himachal Pradesh Dr. Rajesh Sharma, Director Language Art and Culture Dr. Pankaj Lalit, Chairman HP Board of School Education Dr. Suresh Soni, Chairman Zila Parishad Pal Verma, Deputy Commissioner Mandi Arindam Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri were present on the occasion among others.