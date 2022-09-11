Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur dedicates and lays foundation stones of developmental projects worth 148.68 crores in Sulah constituency

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that despite the challenges of COVID pandemic, the state had progress in all developmental sectors and ensured welfare of all sections of society. He was addressing a huge public gathering at Dehan ground of Sulah Assembly Constituency in Kangra district today on the occasion of ‘Labharthi Samwad’ programme. Chief Minister said that present government would retain power and start its succeeding term in the state, on the basis of record developmental works done during its five years term.

Paying gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Centre Government for according in principle sanction to set up Bulk Drug Pharma Park in district Una, with an investment of Rs. 1,200 crore, Chief Minister said it would go a long way for not only generating the employment avenues to the youths of state but also strengthening the economy.

Terming the global investors meet as a key factor for transforming the state to an investor-friendly hub, he said that this meet had attracted the investment to the tune of Rs. 96,721 crore so far. First ground breaking ceremony was organized amounting to Rs. 13,488 crore whereas second ground breaking ceremony figured at Rs.28197 crore, he added.

Chief Minister said that under the dynamic leadership and benevolence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state was heading towards progress and prosperity. Medical Device Park is also being set up at Nalagarh with an investment of over Rs. 349 crore. This Park would generate more than 10 thousand job opportunities, he added further.

Chief Minister said, at the time of formation of Himachal Pradesh, there were only four districts whereas today it has 12 districts. He said that in 1948 the per capita income in the state was only Rs. 240 which had now increased to Rs. 2,01,873 and literacy rate of the state had gone up to 83 percent which was 4.8 percent in 1948. He said, there were only 228 kms roads in the State in 1948, whereas today the road network of nearly 40,000 kms is connecting even far-flung areas of the state.

He said that HIMCARE, Sahara Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna and Shagun Yojna had provided much needed relief to the needy and poor. He said that 50 per cent concession had been provided to women passengers in HRTC buses and 125 units free power was also being provided to the domestic consumers. More than 14 lakhs such consumers have been benefitted as they had to pay nothing for domestic power consumption, he added. Similarly, water supply tariff has also been waived off in rural areas. Under the social security pension schemes, over 3 lakhs new pension cases were sanctioned by the state government. The state government has provided the benefit of pensions to 7,20,514 beneficiaries by spending Rs. 3052 crore, said Chief Minister.

Chief Minister announced opening of primary health centre at Bhattu so that the people of this area could be facilitated. He also announced upgradation of veterinary dispensaries at Sanhoon and Nanaun to veterinary hospitals. He also said that government high school Bhairghatta would be upgraded as senior secondary school and commerce classes be started in senior secondary school Pudwa. On the demand of opening circle office of electricity board and sub judge court, Chief Minister said, this requires certain formalities and feasibility report. If justification is fulfilled, opening of circle office and court would be considered.

Earlier, Chief Minister inaugurated Rs. 37.55 crore lift drinking water supply scheme Kangehad to Thambu,Rs. 1.52 crore drinking water supply scheme for gram panchayat Rouda constructed under Jal Jeevan Mission, Rs. 4.66 crore lift water supply scheme for gram panchayat Bhoura and Thandol, Rs. 2.87 crore water supply scheme for Buhla Mainjha, Gadred Ghadela Kalan and Falwar villages and Rs. 96 lakh water supply scheme Patwag Linjhan. He also inaugurated Jal Shakti Vibhag Circle office Bhawarna.

Chief Minister also laid foundation stones of five developmental projects to be completed with an outlay of Rs. 101.12 crore for Sulah assembly segment. These included Rs. 16.80 crore double lane bridge over Neugal khud on Bairghatta- Duhak road, Rs. 10.07 crore lift water supply scheme for Kona Pihadi, Duhak Dhaniyara, Bhedi Paprola, Dali Bhalunder and Lahdu Sadda villages under Palampur tehsil, Rs. 4.25 crore flow irrigation scheme Bada Beas. He also performed foundation laying ceremony of Pharmacy College Sulah to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 70 crore and ITI building at Kouna.

Speaker Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Vipin Singh Parmar while speaking on the occasion, thanked Chief Minister for opening a new circle office at Bhawarna and division offices of Public Works department and Electricity board. A new chapter has added to the development history of Sulah constituency which never materialized before. Dedication of lift water supply scheme constructed at the cost of Rs. 37.55 crore would benefit the population of over 6 thousand of the area, he said.

Chairman Wool Federation and state BJP General Secretary Trilok Kapoor, MLA Baijnath Mulkh Raj Premii, MLA Dharamshala Vishal Nehria, MLA Kosali of Haryana Laxman Yadav, Vice Chairman Employees and Pensioners Welfare Board Ghanshayam Sharma, former MLA Praveen Sharma, BJP district president Hari Dutt Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nipun Jindal and SP Khushal Sharma were also present on the occasion.