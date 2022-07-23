Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur calls on Union Jal Shakti Minister

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at New Delhi today.

Chief Minister apprised him about the speedy efforts being made by the state government for Greenfield Airport at Mandi. He requested for channelisation of Suketi Khad in the area on priority basis which would help in hastening the progress of the DPR of the airport.

Chief Minister also apprised him about the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission in the state.

The Union Minister directed the officers of the Ministry to immediately take action. He assured of all possible assistance to the state.

Resident Commissioner Meera Mohanty and senior officers of RC office and Ministry were present in the meeting.