Jaipur: CM Ashok Gehlot proved his govt’s majority in the Rajasthan Assembly by winning the confidence motion with a voice vote. Ashok Gehlot proved his majority in the trust vote in Rajasthan Assembly today at 4:05 PM The voice poll was created and majority(125—75) expressed their confidence in Gehlot govt . Speaker CP Joshi adjourned the assembly till 21st Aug.

