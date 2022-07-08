Chief Minister and ministers attends condolence meeting

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today took part in a condolence meeting and Shanti Path organized in remembrance of Late Smt. Chetan Devi Sakhlecha wife of former Chief Minister Late Shri Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha and expressed his condolences.

Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang and Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav also attended the condolence meeting. Paying tributes to Late Smt. Sakhlecha, Minister Shri Sarang shared the memories of his recent meeting with her. He underlined the role of Late Smt. Sakhlecha during coalition government and emergency. Higher Education Minister Dr. Yadav also expressed his condolences to the family.

Former MP Dr. Raghunandan Sharma and former minister Shri Paras Jain also recalled many inspiring experiences. Those attending the meeting met and consoled MSME Ministers Shri Omprakash Sakhlecha, Shri Vijay and Shri Rajkumar Sakhlecha. A Shanti Path was also organized in the condolence meeting and people paid floral tributes at the portrait of Late Smt. Chetan Devi Sakhlecha. A two-minute silence was also observed.

Public representatives, government officials, industrialists, social workers etc were present in the condolence meeting. Prominent among those present were MLA Smt. Krishna Gaur, MLA Shri Rameshwar Sharma, Chairman of the corporation Shri Prahlad Singh Lodhi, former MP Shri Alok Sanjar, former minister Shri Raghav ji, PS IT Shri Amit Rathore, MD of Small Industries Corporation Shri Vishesh Gadhpale, Collector Shri Avneesh Lavania, National General Secretary of Vigyan Bharti, Shri Sudhir Bhadauria and citizens of Javad assembly constituency.