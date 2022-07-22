Chief Justice of India, Justice N V Ramana will administer the oath of office to Ms Droupadi Murmu on Monday at the Central Hall of Parliament

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India, Justice N V Ramana will administer the oath of office to Ms Murmu on Monday at the Central Hall of Parliament.

64-year-old Droupadi Murmu is the youngest President of the country. She is the first President of India who is born after Independence. in 1997, Ms Murmu first joined politics and was elected councilor in Rairangpur Notified Area Council. She served twice as an MLA from the Rairangpur assembly constituency from 2000 to 2009 and once as a Minister for Commerce, Transport, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development in Odisha Government. On 18th May 2015, Mr Murmu took oath as Governor of Jharkhand and stayed in the post till 12th July last year. She was the first woman Governor of the state and the first female tribal leader to serve as a Governor in any Indian state.