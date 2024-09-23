Chief Justice Of India D.Y. Chandrachud Lays Foundation Stone Of JSW Academic Block At National Law School, Bengaluru

Bengaluru, September 22, 2024 – In a significant milestone in the promotion of legal education in the country, the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India (CJI) Shri Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud laid the foundation stone for the comprehensive redevelopment and expansion of the core Academic Block to be named the JSW Academic Block at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) here today.

Under the proposed plan, the existing building will be transformed into a multi-storey structure, providing state-of-the-art lecture theatres, seminar rooms, faculty offices, and collaborative research spaces. This upgraded infrastructure will enable students and researchers to benefit from an enhanced learning environment, allowing them to thrive in a fast-evolving legal landscape.

The project, made possible by a substantial grant from the JSW Group, is part of a broader collaboration aimed at transforming NLSIU’s academic infrastructure. The grant will fund both the work at the Academic Block and the establishment of the ‘JSW Centre for the Future of Law’, a cutting-edge research hub designed to address the emerging challenges and opportunities posed by technological advancements in the legal field. The Centre will spearhead research on issues such as artificial intelligence, digital privacy, automation, and the ethical implications of these emerging technologies. It will foster collaboration between academia, government bodies, regulatory authorities, and the private sector to develop new models of legal regulation and incubate cutting-edge legal technologies.

Present on the occasion were several distinguished dignitaries, including Shri R. Venkataramani, Attorney General of India; Shri Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman of the Bar Council of India; Shrimati Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of the JSW Foundation; and Mr. Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement & JSW Paints.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman & Managing Director of JSW Group, said, “At JSW, we believe in the transformative power of education. The development of the Academic Block and the establishment of the JSW Centre for the Future of Law are not just about infrastructure, but also about preparing the next generation of legal professionals to navigate the rapidly changing landscape of law and technology. This partnership aligns with our vision of supporting initiatives that have a lasting impact on nation building.”

Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation, highlighted the long-term benefits of this and said, “Our investment in NLSIU’s infrastructure aims to create an environment where students are not only equipped with academic knowledge but are also empowered to address societal challenges. We believe that the future of law in India will be shaped by professionals who are prepared to engage with new technologies while upholding the principles of justice and equity. The JSW Academic Block and the Centre for the Future of Law will be instrumental in achieving this vision.”

Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement and JSW Paints, said, “Technology is rapidly transforming the legal landscape, from AI-powered tools for contract analysis to automation in litigation. The JSW Centre for the Future of Law will allow NLSIU to stay at the forefront of these innovations, ensuring that future legal professionals are prepared to engage with, and regulate these technologies. Our partnership with NLSIU reflects JSW’s commitment to creating world-class educational opportunities that empower future leaders.”

With this collaboration, JSW Group and NLSIU are jointly committed to shaping the future of legal education in India, making it more inclusive, technology-driven, and responsive to the changing dynamics of the profession.