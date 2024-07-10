Chhattisgarh will develop faster with better coordination between the state and central government: Manohar Lal

The Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal reviewed ongoing schemes and proposals in the power and urban development sector for Chhattisgarh in Raipur today.

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Tokhan Sahu, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Arun Sao, and Chief Secretary Shri Amitabh Jain also attended the review meeting.

Chhattisgarh will develop faster with better coordination between the state and central government, the Union Minister said at the meeting. Union Minister remarked that Chhattisgarh will have the full support of the Government of India to meet all the requirements related to electricity and housing. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, many reformist steps are being taken in the country. The work is being done as per the aspirations of the people.

He asked the state government to make full use of all the funds and grants being given by the Government of India. The amount will be released by the Government of India as fast as the works will be done in the state. He assured that there would be no difficulty on the part of the central government regarding development schemes in the state. Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal suggested in the meeting that 100 buses received by Raipur under Clean City can also be used to run between Naya Raipur and Raipur.

He reviewed the works of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM SVANidhi, AMRUT Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, PM e-Bus Sewa, Smart City Mission, and National Urban Development Mission under Housing and Urban Affairs. He assured to provide adequate funds for these schemes.

The Chief Minister, Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, thanked the Union Minister, Shri Manohar Lal for the visit and requested the Union Minister to sanction about 50 thousand houses on priority with a revised focus to the state in line with the pending 19,906 houses for sanction under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and applications collected in Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra. He hoped that today’s meeting will give a new impetus to energy and urban development in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Administration and Development Minister Arun Sao said in the meeting that we are continuously working as per the guidelines of the Government of India for the development of cities.

Ms. Roopa Mishra, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Shashank Mishra, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Power, Ms. Anita Meena, Director, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), Shri P. Dayanand, Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dr. Basavaraju S., Secretary, Department of Urban Administration and Development, Shri Kundan Kumar, Director, Shri Rajesh Singh Rana, CEO, CREDAI and Shri Pradipta Kumar Mishra, Regional Executive Director, NTPC were present in the review meeting along with officials of the concerned departments.