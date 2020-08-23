Chhattisgarh is leading in implementation of welfare schemes for farmers, poor, tribal people and people in need: Rahul Gandhi

Raipur: Chhattisgarh is a leading state in terms of implementing welfare schemes for farmers, poor people, tribal people and people in need. He praised Chhattisgarh Government’s works for betterment and well-being of all sections. Mr. Rahul Gandhi was addressing the programme organized for transfer of Rs 1737.50 crore to the bank accounts of farmers, tendupatta collectors and dung sellers, via video conferencing.

MP Mr. Rahul Gandhi further said that our government is committed to protect the interest of farmers, poor, tribals and labourers. No nation can progress without protecting the interests of these sections of the society. In Chhattisgarh, State Government is working dedicatedly for welfare of these sections. Presently, the country has two economies- the organized economy that includes major companies and the unorganized economy that includes farmers, labourers, small shopkeepers, and crores of poor people, said Mr. Rahul Gandhi.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel said in his address to the programme that we are turning the dreams of Rajiv ji into reality through various schemes and programmes for farmers, villagers, labourers and tribal people in the state. On the occasion, Ex-Chief Minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh Mr. Motilal Vora, Rajya Sabha Member Mr. PL Puniya attended the programme online.

At the onset, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel and Ministers paid tribute to Ex-Prime Minister late Mr. Rajiv Gandhi by garlanding his oil-painting. Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel further said that Shri Rajiv Gandhi had the dream of taking the country to a new height of development. Information-revolution, computer, voting rights from age of 18 years, panchayat-raj system and welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are some of the important contributions of late Shri Rajiv Gandhi. Mr. Baghel said that the amount transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries today includes Rs 1500 crore as second installment of Rajiv Gandhi KIsaan Nyay Yojana, Rs 4 crore 50 lakh under Godhan Nyay Yojana and Rs 232.81 crore as bonus for tendupatta collection. Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyaya Yojana was commenced on May 21. 2020 on martyrdom day of Shri Rajiv Gandhi and on the same day first installment of Rs 1500 crore was transferred directly to the accounts of 19 lakh farmers. Chhattisgarh Government will be providing total Rs 5750 crore as grant aid to farmers under the scheme in four installments.

Chief Minister said that under Godhan Nyay Yojana, state government is procuring cow dung at the rate of Rs. 2 per kg. The scheme was started on July 20, the day of the Hareli festival. State Government has decided to make payments against dung procurement under the scheme every 15 days. Today, the second payment of Rs 4 crore 50 lakh has been made to 77 thousand 97 dung vendors, villagers and cattle rearers in the programme. Earlier on August 5, an amount of Rs. 01 crore 65 lakh was paid to the dung vendors under this scheme. Chief Minister said that the dung procured at gauthans is being utilized to make vermicompost, for which self-help groups are being provided training. As on August 15, more than 03 lakh quintals worth of 06 crore 17 lakh dung have been purchased in the state.

Chief Minister Mr. Baghel said that Godhan Nyaya Yojana is the priority scheme of Chhattisgarh Government. He said that when the scheme was launched, cow dung was being purchased in only 2400 gauthans of the state. Within a month, the scheme has been expanded to 4400 gauthans across the state. Dung procurement has been started in all these gauthans. He said that more than 71 percent of the landless villagers comprise of cow dung in the Gothans. Chief Minister said that chief objective of Godhan Nyay Yojana is to generate more employment. We are developing Gauthans as livelihood centers. An acre of land has been reserved for industrial activities, where small industry businesses can be operated according to local conditions.

Chief Minister said that the Godhan Nyaya Yojana will promote conservation of animals, environmental hygiene, increase in income of farmers, put an end on crop grazing and will also encourage organic farming. He said that as per the vision of former Prime Minister late Smt. Indira Gandhiji, Chhattisgarh has begun to move towards the White Revolution with this scheme.

Chief Minister Mr. Baghel said that Tendu patta collectors of the state have been given a bonus of Rs 233 crore today. Earlier, a remuneration of Rs 371 crore was disbursed in year 2018. This has led to a 60 percent increase in the income of 12 lakh tendu leaf collectors. He said that we have kept the promise of procuring Tendupatta at the rate of Rs 4000 per standard bag. Referring to State Government’s Shaheed Mahendra Karma Tendupatta Collectors Social Security Scheme, Chief Minister said that under this scheme, tendupatta collectors will be provided benefits of insurance. In case of accident and death, the amount would be paid to the aggrieved families under the scheme within one month.

On this occasion, Assembly Speaker Dr. Charandas Mahant, Home Minister Mr. Tamradhwaj Sahu, Agriculture Minister Mr. Ravindra Chaubey, Panchayat and Health Minister Mr. TS Singhdeo, School Education Minister Dr. Premsai Singh, Urban Administration Minister Dr. Shiv Kumar Dahria, Industry Minister Mr. Kawasi Lakhma, Women and Child Development Minister, Mrs. Anila Bhendia, Public Health Engineering Minister Guru Rudra Kumar, Higher Education Minister Mr. Umesh Patel, Revenue Minister Mr. Jaysingh Agarwal, Chief Secretary Mr. R.P. Mandal, Additional Chief Secretary Mr. Subrat Sahu and Mr. Amitabh Jain, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and Senior Administrative Officers of various departments were present.

