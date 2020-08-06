Chhattisgarh Govt to commence Ram Van Gaman Path development and beautification work this month

Raipur: Ram Van Gaman Path to be built from Korea to Sukma will carry the spirit of devotion to Lord Ram at each step. In the action plan prepared by the Government of Chhattisgarh, special attention has been given to the beautification of places under Ram Van Gaman Path, starting from the entrance to lampposts and benches. Devotees and tourists will have darshan of Lord Shri Ram at each step during the journey of Ram Van Gaman Path. The total length of the Ram Van Gaman Path including the sub routes and the main route is about 2260 kilometers. On this route, one will be able to see and hear stories related to the exile of Lord Shri Ram along with gathering information about places of pilgrimage and tourism. Plantation of different species of plants is also being done on both sides of the Van Gaman Path, so that the feeling of exile of Prabhu Shri Ram can remain in the hearts of devotees and tourists during the journey. The concept plan of the Ram Van Gaman project, prioritized by Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel, has been prepared.

Today in the presence of Chief Minister Mr. Baghel, Tourism Secretary Mr. P. Anbalagan gave a detailed information about the scheme in this regard through a PowerPoint presentation. Work on this project costing Rs 137 crore 75 lakh will start from the last week of this month. It will begin from Chandkhuri near Raipur. Chandkhuri is the maternal home of Lord Ram. Here, an ancient temple of Mata Kaushalya, belonging to the seventh century is situated. A plan of Rs 15 crore 45 lakh has been prepared for the beautification and development of Mata Kaushalya temple complex.

Mr. Ambalagan informed that about 2260 km of roads will be developed under this project. Plantation work will be done on both sides of about 1400 km of roads. All the 9 locations selected in the first phase on the Ram Van Gaman Path will have an attractive landscape. Development of civic amenities for tourists will be a top priority at all these places. High quality pre-cast and fabrication work will be ensured during the construction of world class infrastructure. Grand gates will be erected at all places, on top of which the bow and arrow of Lord Ram will be placed . At the gate, the flag of Lord Rama would be waved along with sloganeering of Jai Shri Ram. Lampposts to be installed on these pilgrimage and the tourism sites will also remind one about the ancient times. These lampposts will have the shape of Lord Ram erected on their top. In another design an arrow-bow will be installed on the top of the lamppost.

He informed that informative reception gates will be set up from Korea to Sukma in Ram Van Gaman Path. Passengers will be able to know from these that they are moving in the right direction on the circuit. A special design sign board will welcome them when they reach a destination. Direction-posts showing the distance and direction of various places along the road will also be set up in the circuit.

It has also been taken care of, that the traditional market of worship-materials around the pilgrimage sites should be organized and designed in a new way. In these markets, stalls built in a modern way, but reminding one of the antiquity will be constructed. For the convenience of tourists, parking lots will also be made more secure and well-organized.

Specialized tourist information centers will be set up in all tourist-pilgrimage places. The route map of Ram Van Gaman Path has been prepared and sent to the concerned departments. A project report has been prepared for Chandkhuri, Shivrinarayan, Turturiya and Rajim. A laser light show will also be arranged above the Shivirinarayan Bridge. Beautification and development of Saptarishi Ashram is to be done in Dhamtari district. The city is planned to be developed as a tourism hub. Biodiversity parks will also be constructed at various locations.

The tourism department has identified 75 sites of Ram Van Gaman Path in Chhattisgarh based on various research papers and ancient beliefs after discussing with historians. The 9 sites being developed in the first phase include Sitamarhi Harchauka (Korea), Ramgarh (Sarguja), Shivrinarayan (Janjgir-Champa), Turturiya (Balodabazar), Chandkuri (Raipur), Rajim (Gariaband), Sihawa Saptarishi Ashram (Dhamtari), Jagdalpur (Bastar) and Ramaram (Sukma). At present, the work plan has been approved for development and beautification of 5 sites in the first phase. In a period of one year, the construction agencies will complete the works as per the action plan. Agriculture Minister Shri Ravindra Choubey suggested to put signboards at appropriate places along the road to inform the general public about the major sites of Ram Van Gaman Path. Regarding development and beautification of Chandkhuri Mata Kaushalya temple complex and other religious and tourist places, Minister Shri Mohammad Akbar, Shri T.S. Singhdev, Mr. Tamradhwaj Sahu, Dr. Shiv Dahriya and Mr. Amarjeet Bhagat also gave many useful suggestions. On this occasion, Minister Dr. Premasai Singh Tekam, Mr. Kawasi Lakhma, Guru Rudrakumar, Minister Mrs. Anila Bhendia, Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Shishupal Sori, Mr. Chandradev Rai, Advisor to Chief Minister Mr. Vinod Verma, Mr. Pradeep Sharma, Mr. Ruchir Garg, Chief Secretary Mr. R. .P Mandal, Additional Chief Secretary Mr. Amitabh Jain, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Mr. Subrata Sahoo, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Mr. Rakesh Chaturvedi, Principal Secretary Forest Mr. Manoj Kumar Pingua, Commissioner of Agricultural Production Dr. M. Geeta, Secretary to Chief Minister Mr. Siddharth Komal Pardeshi and other senior officials were present.

