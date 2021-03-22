Chhattisgarh govt orders to shut down schools, colleges with immediate effect amid surge in COVID19 cases

Raipur: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Chhattisgarh government has ordered to shut down schools, colleges and anganwadis in the state with immediate effect. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held today in Raipur.

After the meeting, while briefing the media, state Agriculture minister Ravindra Choubey said that the cases of corona infection in the state are increasing very rapidly. This is a matter of concern for the state government. He said that the Chief Secretary has been instructed to hold a meeting with Collectors and issue detailed guidelines in view of the surge in Covid -19 cases and Holi festival.