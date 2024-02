In a significant development aimed at enhancing connectivity and accessibility, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced on Thursday that the state government has approved No Objection Certificates (NOC) for daily flights from Jagdalpur in the Bastar region. The Chief Minister further stated that an official order to this effect has been issued by the collector.

Expressing his satisfaction over the decision, Chief Minister Sai extended his greetings to the residents of the Bastar region on the prospect of regular flight services from Hyderabad to Jagdalpur via Raipur. This move is expected to facilitate smoother travel for individuals commuting between these destinations and is likely to contribute to the region’s socio-economic development.

The provision of daily flights from Jagdalpur signifies a significant step towards improving regional connectivity and promoting air travel infrastructure in Chhattisgarh. It is anticipated to benefit not only the local population but also boost tourism, trade, and commerce in the Bastar region.

With this announcement, the Chhattisgarh government underscores its commitment to prioritizing the development of remote and underserved areas, ensuring that they are seamlessly integrated into the broader transportation network. As preparations are underway for the implementation of daily flight operations, stakeholders eagerly await the positive impact this initiative will have on fostering growth and prosperity in the Bastar region.