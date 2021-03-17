Chhattisgarh CM gives instructions to strictly follow COVID prevention protocol during Road Safety T20 World Cricket Series matches

Raipur: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has directed the administration to ensure that the number of spectators at Shaheed Veer Narayan International Cricket Stadium in Nava Raipur during Road Safety T20 World Cricket Series does not exceed 50% of the capacity of the stadium.

Mr. Baghel has given strict instructions to ensure compliance to the COVID prevention protocol inside and outside the stadium during the game. He has also instructed the officials to make the spectators wear masks on during the match. Spectators refusing to wear masks should be subjected to strict action and penalty.

