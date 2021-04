Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today met security forces who were injured in the Naxal attack in Bijapur yesterday, at Ramkrishna Care Hospital in Raipur.

About 2000 soldiers were sent to install camps in an area which is Naxal bastion.This would restrict their movement, hence they were frustrated.There was no intelligence failure. We’ll surely install camps there. My condolences to bereaved families said Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.