Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel spoke to Odisha CM & discussed the train accident, offered to provide all kinds of assistance

Bhubaneswar: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel spoke to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik over phone & discussed the train accident. Expressing his deepest condolences for the victims of the accident, he offered to provide all kinds of assistance for the rescue and treatment of the injured. Chief Minister Patnaik thanked the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh informed Odisha CMO.