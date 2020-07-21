Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh baghel launches Bastar Coffee, Bastar Cashew, Bastar Turmeric

Raipur: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh baghel today inaugurated newly-completed works worth nearly Rs 7 crore 27 lakh in Maharani Hospital of Jagdalpur Headquarters in Bastar district via video conferencing from his Raipur based residence. Chief Minister said that people of Bastar have emotional connection to Maharani Hospital. New Government is working consistently towards developing Maharani Hospital as a well-equipped hospital of this region. Maharani District Hospital is no way less than any District Hospital across the country. Presently, people of Bastar have to travel out the area for treatment. State Government is making consisting efforts to provide best possible health facilities in Bastar so that people from outside come all the way to Bastar for treatment.

Chief Minister said that special care should be taken to ensure availability of doctors in health facilities of Bastar. Chief Minister inaugurated the renovation works done in Kadimbini Maternal Health Institution at the cost of Rs 1 crore, pathology lab, blood bank and dialysis equipments in Maharani Hospital. Likewise, he performed Bhumi-pujan of the renovation work in eye ward worth Rs 50 lakhs, the second floor addition work worth Rs 49 lakhs and the construction work of the current OPD-MCH worth Rs 50 lakhs at Maharani Hospital. In the programme, Mr. Baghel inaugurated and performed Bhoomi Pujan of 61 construction works worth nearly Rs. 244 crore 25 lakh, including construction of roads, bridges, development of education, health and sports infrastructure, for the progress of the area. This includes inauguration of 11 works costing Rs 22 crore 87 lakh and foundation laying of 50 works costing Rs 221 crore 38 lakh.

Chief Minister said that commendable work of value addition to minor forest produce is being done in Bastar with the cooperation of district administration. Due to the resumption of cashew processing in Bakavand, the women associated with cashew processing are getting benefitted. He said that same last year, we need to have better management for eradication of malaria and prevention of vomiting and diarrhea. He congratulated the district administration for successful execution of the campaign against malaria and malnutrition. For the first time in the Bastar region, NIC had direct interaction with villagers through video conferencing on a digital platform.

During the interaction, Chief Minister asked the Volunteers of Yuvodaya and the district administration to plant fruit trees suitable for the climate of Bastar, to benefit the local residents of Bastar. Under the Indravati River River Plantation Program, 50 thousandth tree plantation was done in the name of Chief Minister Mr. Baghel by Volunteer of Yuvodaya in Tiratha Gram Panchayat. Chief Minister Mr. Baghel interacted with the volunteers of Yuvodaya through video conferencing, saying that the plantation work would add to the beauty of Indravati river, the lifeline of Bastar. He said that along with cashew, value addition work to 31 small forest produce including Mahua, Imli should be done. He expressed joy on the fact that the climate of Bastar’s Dillmili and Darbha region is favorable for coffee farming. Farmers have been engaged in the coffee production work on 20 acres area.

On the occasion, Chief Minister launched the processed products such as Bastar Coffee, Bastar Cashew, Bastar Turmeric through video conferencing. He said that proper arrangements should be made for marketing of these products and contracts with private companies should be made for this purpose. Chief Minister directed the officials concerned the production should be tailored to the market demand. Chief Minister also released the logo (logo) of the Amcho Bastar campaign, on the occasion. Under this campaign, plantation and processing of minor forest produce are being done.

Health Minister Mr. T.S. Singhdev addressed the programme from Ambikapur, Forest Minister Mr. Mohammad Akbar and Minister of Industry Mr. Kavasi Lakhma addressed the programme from the Chief Minister’s residence. While addressing the inauguration program, they extended their best wishes to the residents of Bastar. School education minister and in-charge minister of Bastar district, Dr. Premasai Singh Tekam joined from Surajpur through video conferencing. Many public representatives and prominent citizens were present at the Maharani Hospital program in Jagdalpur, including Bastar MP Mr. Deepak Badge, Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Rekhachand Jain, MLAs Sarva, Mr. Chandan Kashyap and Rajman Benzam, President of CREDA Mr. Mithlesh Swarnakar and Jagdalpur Mayor Smt. Shafeera Sahu.

