Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates Multi-utility Centers in village Ghughra and Pusla of Koriya district

Raipur: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel today inaugurated Multi-utility centers in village Ghughra and Pusla of Sonhat block in Koriya district. Multi-utility center in village Ghughra has been developed at the cost of Rs 40 lakh 19 thousand and the one in village Pusla has been built at the cost of Rs 22 lakh 84 thousand. Chief Minister also visited gauthan in Ghughra, where he was accorded traditional welcome with khumari and plough.

Various activities are being conducted in these multi-utility centers, including paver block, fly ash bricks and pole manufacturing, chain link, customer hiring center (CHC), mini rice mill, footwear industry etc, through which 96 families of 9 self-help groups have been provided means of livelihood. In Koriya district, an action plan has been chalked out to open multutility centers in all the development blocks with the aim of developing Gothans as livelihood centers. This multiutility center has been built with the convergence of Rurban Mission, MNREGA, NRLM. Chief Minister Mr. Baghel visited Gauthan in village Ghughra and inspected the vermi compost and pasture.

Chief Minister was accompanied by Assembly Speaker Dr. Charandas Mahant, Urban Administration Minister and in-charge Minister of Koriya District Dr. Shiv Kumar Dahria and Minister for Tribal Development and School Education Dr. Premasai Singh Tekam in his visit to Ghughra. On Chief Minister’s arrival at the helipad of village Ghughra, he was accorded warm welcome by Food Minister Shri Amarjit Bhagat, Bharatpur-Sonhat MLA Mr. Gulab Kamro, Baikunthpur MLA Mrs. Ambika Singhdev, Manendragarh MLA Mr. Vinay Jaiswal, Commissioner Sarguja Division, IG Sarguja and officers and public representatives.

