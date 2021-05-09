Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel announced to vaccinate journalists and lawyers of the state and their families in the same way as front line workers

Raipur: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has made an important announcement regarding vaccination for protection from Covid-19 pandemic. Decision has been made to vaccinate people belonging to different categories as front line workers. Along with this, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has announced to vaccinate journalists and lawyers of the state and their families in the same way as front line workers.

It is worth mentioning that in this regard, instructions had already been given by the Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel in the past, but the matter was pending as it was under court. In many other states, journalists and lawyers are being vaccinated as front line workers, but Chief Minister, Mr. Bhupesh Baghel, going one step further, has announced to give priority to journalists and lawyers of the state as well as their families as front line workers.

As per the earlier instructions issued by Chief Minister Shri Baghel and on the recommendation of the committee of secretaries headed by the Chief Secretary regarding vaccination, the categories included by the state government in the list of front line workers include people with comorbidities as defined by the Department of Health, food providers and vegetable sellers, bus drivers & conductors, Anganwadi workers, Mitanins, Panchayat secretaries / workers, PDS shop managers and vendors, women living in Institutional care, village Kotwar and Patel, state government employees, state public Sector Undertaking employees and their Immediate family members.

Similarly, people working in old age homes, people working in women care centers and child care, people working in crematoriums and cemeteries, persons with disabilities, semi government institutions providing essential services like – Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society, Markfed, employees working in cooperative bank, people assigned corona duty by the Collector and any other category of persons as defined by the State Government are also included in the list.

Detailed guidelines regarding identification of front line workers will be issued by the Health Department. If a person in the frontline worker category brings a ration card other than APL, then he / she will also be considered in the category of that ration card and if he doesn’t bring the ration card then he / she will be considered in the category of front line worker. Inmates who are in jail will also be given the same priority in vaccination as will be given to the frontline workers because they cannot protect themselves. Similarly, lawyers & journalists and their immediate family members will be given priority in vaccination in the same way as frontline workers.