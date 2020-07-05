Chhattisgarh CM Baghel writes letter to PM Narendra Modi, requesting to grant conditional permission to open and operate gyms

Raipur: Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel has written letter to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to grant permission for opening and operating gyms, with the condition of compliance to SOP.

Chief Minister stated in the letter that the lockdown declared for prevention of corona infection is being unlocked in phases by restarting the economic activities. Government of India’s Home Ministry has given permission to reopen restaurants, hotels and various other activities with the condition of strict compliance to SOP. However, permission to open gyms has not been provided yet, due to which gym owners are facing major financial issues.

Chief Minister Shri Baghel has requested Prime Minister to allow opening of gyms with the condition of compliance to SOP, as it has been permitted for restaurants, hotels and other economic activities.

