Chhattisgarh Chief Minister interacts with senior citizens in old age home, asks about their well-being

Raipur: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel today spoke to senior citizens in old age homes of seven districts of the state via video conferencing and asked about their health and well-being. During the interaction, Chief Minister took information about the facilities provided to senior citizens in old age homes. Chief Minister said in his address to the senior citizens that global pandemic has transformed our daily routine, and the most important need of the hour is to stay safe.

While interacting with the senior citizens, Chief Minister said that “today I am speaking to the elderlies of my family. I am glad to know that they are happy and comfortable in the old age homes. Mr. Baghel spoke to them affectionately and started his interaction with warm respectful greetings. Senior citizens were happy to speak to Chief Minister. They thanked and extended blessings to Chief Minister for inquiring about their well-being.

When Chief Minister Mr. Baghel asked the elder ones about their family members and whether they come to visit them or not, they had tears in their eyes as they told that their family members visit them occasionally. Mrs. Poornima Thawait from Dev Samiti of Janjgir told that she has been living in old age home for last 15 years. Her family members visit her from time to time. In response to Chief Minister’s question about the cleanliness and other facilities of old age home, she told that everything is great. She invited Chief Minister to personally visit the old age home. Chief Minister took information about the day-to-day precautions being taken in the oldage homes for safety of senior citizens from corona infection.

Mr. Baghel said that children and senior citizens are more prone to the infection, hence they need to be more careful. He said that visitors should compulsorily wear masks and practice physical distancing. Sanitizers should be used often and hands should be washed with soap regularly. Chief Minister said that the guidelines issued by State Government for prevention of corona infection are being followed by people, which has helped in containment of the infection to a greater extent in Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister also spoke to the elderlies of Siyaan Seva Sadan run by Prerak Sanstha of Gariaband district, old age run by Chhattisgarh Shabri Seva Sansthan in Mungeli, old age home run by Samta Manch in Rajnandgaon, Red Cross Society of India in Raigarh and Bastar, old age home run by Dev Seva Samiti in Janjgir Champa and Janparishad in Bilaspur. Mrs. Meera Bai Sahu from old age home of Siyan Seve Sadan, Gariaband told that the facilities in the old age home are up to the mark. They get tea and snacks on time and doctors visit regularly for their medical checkup. Chief Minister asked Mrs. Dulari Bai of the same old age home about the behavior of the employees in the old age home. To which she told that they do not have any such problem. Mr. Sadanand Soni of old age home in Mungeli told that the old home has proper cleanliness, food, and accommodation facilities and employees treat them well. Likewise, Mrs. Durpato from Rajnandgaon, Mrs. Radha Bai from Astha Nikunj Vriddh Ashram in Bastar and Mrs. Usha Bai told that their health is better and they are provided food and medicines on time, and proper facilities are available in their old age homes.

On the occasion, Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Minister Mrs. Anila Bhendiya, Department Secretary Mr. Prasanna R and Director Mr. P Dayanand was also present.

