Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport welcomed Hong Kong Air Cargo’s maiden Freighter aircraft to Mumbai

Mumbai: Enhancing its cargo services, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), welcomed Hong Kong Air Cargo’s maiden Freighter aircraft, Hongkong Air Cargo Carrier Limited (RH), to India. Commenced on September 04, 2021, the inaugural flight arrived in Mumbai at 13:56 hrs and departed from CSMIA at 16:33 hrs. Hong Kong Air Cargo’s A330-200 Freighter hold overall capacity of 120 Metric tons.

Through this haulage, CSMIA aided the export of 49 tons from Mumbai to Hong Kong. Currently, Hong Kong Air cargo’s freighter service is a scheduled airline operating once a week and will route its freighter flight to India from CSMIA.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, the freighter airline has been operating in the blue skies of Hong Kong for over 03 years and provides reliable international scheduled and non-scheduled air freight transportation service for Hong Kong, Asia and beyond. Currently, Hong Kong Air Cargo operates a network of twelve destinations with its fleet of five A330-200F wide-body freighters.

Between June to August, CSMIA transported over 1,87,000 tonnes of air freight operated by 18,900 flights, where 25,000 tonnes of freight included pharmaceutical goods, medical equipment amongst others. Mumbai airport handled 25,000 tons of international export cargo in the month of August 2021. CSMIA catered to essential cargo and achieved 86% of pre-covid levels in August 2021. In the same period, CSMIA has facilitated the distribution of a total of approx. 57 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to over 121 destinations among India and the world. Even during these difficult times, CSMIA is relentlessly operating its cargo handling activities to cater to the greater need for mobilizing and supplying essential commodities across India and the world.

CSMIA’s Air Cargo is known for its state-of-the-art infrastructure and is a pioneer in technological advancements in the cargo community. The airport’s cargo facility is home to the world’s largest temperature-controlled Export Pharma Terminal. The Air Cargo is Asia’s greatest Pharma dedicated Import Cold Zone and has a first of its kind ‘Cooltainer’ facility. With the introduction of digitization processes like India’s first Air Cargo Community portal ‘GMAX’ and the Air Cargo mobile application has resulted in the reduction of cost & time for the stakeholders, as well as boosted the efficiency and agility in cargo operations at the airport. Besides, for CSMIA, health and safety remains the highest priority of the organization and has adopted all necessary safety precautions to safeguard its employees.