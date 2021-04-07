Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport maintains steady operations in the Q1 of CY2021

Mumbai: Keeping up with the momentum in passenger traffic resulting from the confidence in the airport’s safety measures, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) catered to a total of approximately 50,91,730 passengers and over 49,160 flights across domestic and international destinations between January to March 2021. While the global aviation industry is gradually recovering from the impact of the pandemic, CSMIA has been soldiering on tirelessly to provide connectivity to travelers while also creating a safe haven for its passengers through the adoption of various safety measures. The airport also recently resumed operations from T1 to ensure social distancing, uphold passenger safety, and offer a seamless transit.

Between January to March 2021, CSMIA witnessed the movement of over 5,21,570 international passengers across 7,759 flights as well as approximately over 45,70,150 domestic passengers over 41,407 flights. During this period, the airport also noted that Dubai emerged as the most popular international destination, having catered to the highest traffic of over 1,60,169 passengers. This was followed by Newark with 54,406 passengers and Male with 50,158 passengers approximately. Similarly, amongst the domestic destinations, Delhi saw the highest movements with 6,57,467 passengers, followed by Goa with 4,36,899 passengers and Bengaluru with 3,09,168 passengers approximately. CSMIA also saw addition of new routes destinations including international destinations such as Ras Al Khaimah and Batam as well as domestic destinations like Jharsuguda, Kishangarh and Agra amongst others in the first quarter of CY2021.

With an aim to enhance the overall safety and comfort of passengers, CSMIA introduced the RT-PCR test counters at the terminal on September 06, 2020 and undertook over 3 lakh tests at the airport as of March 2021. Since the launch, CSMIA has added new facilities and explored various avenues to accommodate and reduce dwell time for passengers awaiting the reports. CSMIA has established over 30 counters of testing facilities at Terminal 2 set up for international and domestic passengers. CSMIA has also established over 8 registration desks and 6 testing booths at Terminal 1, where departing as well as arriving passengers can opt to undergo the RT-PCR test at the airport. Moreover, CSMIA has taken a step further towards passenger safety by allowing Mylab Discovery Solutions a space to set up the RT-PCR testing counter, and to facilitate the processing of the sample for a quick turnaround. The additional facility has been introduced for the convenience and offering a speedy report to the arriving passengers.

In the past year, CSMIA has implemented major initiatives to offer a seamless transit for passengers and enhancing safety and precautionary measures. The airport introduced QR code based remotely check-in facility to offer passengers a touchless experience and minimize direct interaction between passengers and airport personnel. Moreover, the airport has adopted initiatives like the installation of glass partitions on all counters, strategic placement of hand sanitizers, ensuring stringent screening, social distancing, mandatory compliance with wearing PPEs sanitization and disinfection processes and sanitization of cabs across the airport to name a few.

CSMIA continues to remain a steady rock for passengers and its stakeholders in the face of unpredictable situations in lieu of the pandemic and changing regulations on testing and quarantine requirements. The airport continually strives to provide the best services and facilities to its passengers to ensure a seamless and memorable experience of their journey. CSMIA is working diligently with its stakeholders, regulatory and government bodies to implement and communicate necessary protocols and procedures for passengers and personnel’s safety at the airport.