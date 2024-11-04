Chhath Puja 2024: Complete Schedule with Dates, Kharna, and Evening Arghya Timings

Chhath Puja, a revered Hindu festival honoring the Sun God, Surya, will be celebrated in 2024 from November 5 to 8. This four-day festival emphasizes purity, perseverance, and gratitude, with each day featuring significant rituals that connect devotees to nature and divine blessings.

Chhath Puja 2024 Schedule:

Day 1 (Nahay Khay) – November 5: Devotees purify themselves with a holy dip, symbolizing spiritual cleansing.

– November 5: Devotees purify themselves with a holy dip, symbolizing spiritual cleansing. Day 2 (Kharna) – November 6: A strict day-long fast, broken with prasad (rice pudding and chapatis) in the evening.

– November 6: A strict day-long fast, broken with prasad (rice pudding and chapatis) in the evening. Day 3 (Sandhya Arghya) – November 7: The main observance, where devotees offer Arghya to the setting sun, continuing the fast overnight.

– November 7: The main observance, where devotees offer Arghya to the setting sun, continuing the fast overnight. Day 4 (Usha Arghya) – November 8: Prayers and Arghya are offered to the rising sun, concluding the 36-hour fast.

Significance: Known as Surya Shashthi, Chhath Puja symbolizes gratitude, renewal, and the cycles of life, believed to bring health, happiness, and prosperity to devotees. Each ritual underscores dedication and the sacred bond between devotees and the Sun God, honoring both life’s challenges and blessings.