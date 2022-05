Puri: Chariot construction for Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra in Puri begins as per customary rituals on AkshayTritiya today.

On the auspicious day of Akshaya Trutiya, the ‘Agyanaa Mala’ (consent garland of Mahaprabhu) is received.

The entire process of chariot making takes exactly 60 days to be completed.

The chief carpenters of the three chariots are required to complete the work over a period of two months.