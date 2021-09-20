Chandigarh: Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as the 16th chief minister of Punjab. Sukhjinder Randhawa, who was the frontrunner for the post just a few hours before Channi’s appointment, was given the post of deputy chief minister along with Brahm Mohindra, AICC Treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Sunday said the party will also try to bring Captain Amarinder Singh on board and hoped that the decision to appoint a Dalit Chief Minister – a first in Punjab- will help the grand-old party in other poll-bound states. “I am proud to be part of the process of making the first Dalit CM for the state. We will try to bring Captain Amarinder Singh on board. There will be two Deputy Chief Ministers. Only the Chief Minister will take oath tomorrow and the cabinet will take it later. The decision on making Dalit a CM should help us in other poll-bound states. The decision for the face for upcoming polls will be taken later,” Rawat said.