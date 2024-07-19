Charanjit Singh Advocates for Bamboo Cultivation to Boost Livelihoods and Aid Environmental Conservation

Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and lndustree Foundation, held a ‘National Symposium on Bamboo’ yesterday to promote sustainable rural livelihoods, women’s empowerment and climate resilience through bamboo farming.

The symposium introduced India’s first comprehensive handbook on bamboo cultivation, available in seven regional languages, to equip smallholder women farmers with essential knowledge and practices. Additional Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development Shri Charanjit Singh and Acting Mission Director, USAID Alexandria Huerta also launched the UGAO app, a digital tool providing real-time data support for women smallholder farmers. The app will also help build a traceable supply chain for the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification, boosting bamboo product demand and export potential.

On the occasion, Additional Secretary Shri Charanjit Singh said that Bamboo cultivation offers a unique opportunity to improve livelihoods while contributing to environmental conservation. This program is a testament to our commitment to empowering rural women and promoting sustainable development, creating lasting economic opportunities while advancing climate mitigation and resilience.

Acting Mission Director, USAID Alexandria Huerta said that addressing gender-related inequalities and promoting locally led development are important aspects of USAID’s global strategy. I am happy that USAID’s POWER project is empowering women and has provided a successful, locally led, natural climate solution that is being scaled up through NRLM.

Joint Secretary, Rural Livelihoods, Ministry of Rural Development Ms. Swati Sharma stated that empowering rural women through bamboo cultivation aligns with our mission of promoting sustainable livelihoods and inclusive growth. This program not only provides economic opportunities but also contributes to environmental sustainability. We believe that this initiative will serve as a model for rural development and women’s empowerment across the country.”

Co-founder, lndustree Foundation Neelam Chhiber said that Bamboo cultivation has immense potential to transform rural economies and improve the lives of countless women. We have created foundations for 5,500 farmers from Karnataka and Maharashtra to have sustainable income from the fourth year and for a minimum of forty years. Through our combined efforts, we aim to provide these women with the skills, resources and market access they need to succeed.

The symposium emphasized bamboo’s potential as a sustainable alternative in various industries, aiming to enhance livelihoods and significantly contribute to environmental conservation and sustainable development goals.

Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana aims to empower 1 million rural women as ‘Lakhpati Didis’ (women earning over INR 100,000 annually) through bamboo farming, driving economic independence and sustainable development across India.

lndustree Foundation’s partnership with DAY-NRLM builds on the success of USAID’s Producer-Owned Women Enterprises (POWER) project, implemented by lndustree in three states, which has aggregated over 10,000 women into 37 women owned enterprises and farmer producer collectives. These women producers have fulfilled market orders worth over $3 million over the past five years. This successful model will be scaled nationwide in collaboration with State Rural Livelihoods Missions.