Charanjit Singh, Additional Secretary, Partners with SAKSHI NGO to Combat Gender-Based Violence

In a significant step towards enhancing legal literacy in rural India, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development Shri Charanjit Singh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ms. Smita Bharti, President SAKSHI, a non-profit organization that aims to tackle gender-based violence through legal aid and advocacy yesterday.

Shri Charanjit Singh remarked that the partnership will strengthen the gender programme under DAY-NRLM by developing awareness and educational materials on legal remedies available to women. SAKSHI will also be providing training to Resource Persons, further enhancing the capacities and functioning of Gender Resource Centres (GRCs) established at the block level.

This partnership aims to bolster legal literacy among Self-Help Group (SHG) women under the ambit of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM).

SAKSHI is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting equality through legal advocacy, education and behaviour change. SAKSHI works towards empowering individuals and institutions to create safe, violence-free spaces by contributing to policies, conducting training and using social arts for change.